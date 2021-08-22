Mumbai: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are coming back on your television screens as Ram and Priya of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. While the show is slated to premiere on August 30, the makers dropped a new promo depicting Ram and Priya’s chemistry after marriage.Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Erica Fernandes-Shaheer Sheikh Show To Go Off Air?

The promo shows Priya (Disha) taunting Ram (Nakuul) over his excessive intake of medicines. While Ram defends himself, Priya explains, “Zaroorat nahi hai, aapko aadat hogye hai.” Disha and Nakuul’s chemistry and love-hate relationship in this new promo will make you fall in love with them. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 First Poster Out: A Refreshing Glimpse Of Disha Parmar As Priya, Nakuul Mehta As Ram

Sharing the promo on his social media, Nakuul wrote, “The excitement, joy & anxiousness of breathing life into a new character is my most favourite part about what we do…Bringing to you Ram & Priya this August 30th & beyond, Monday – Friday at 8 pm.” Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Promo Released: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Turn Ram-Priya For a Love Story That Knows No Boundaries

Ekta Kapoor was quick to drop red heart emoji in the comment section and wrote, “Love in the times of hypochondria.”

This is not the first time that Nakuul and Disha will be working together. The duo won everyone’s heart as Aditya and Pankhuri in their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai – Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Earlier in July, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she was approached for the show and even did the look test for the same. However, she rejected the show as she was not convinced about her pairing with Nakuul on screen.

