Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor is coming back with her iconic show Bade Acche Lagte Hai but this time she has roped in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya for the show. On Wednesday, Ekta released the first promo of the show featuring Nakuul and Disha.

The promo begins with Nakuul as Ram asking Priya (Disha Parmar) the reason for being unmarried at the age of 32. To this, Priya counter questions him and asks why isn't he married at the age of 38. While Ram then explains the three stages of marriage, Priya points that at least there's something common between the two.

Sharing the promo, Ekta Kapoor mentioned that Ram and Priya's story this time is a little 'younger'. Nakuul Mehta also promised to create magic with the coming back of this iconic show. He also mentioned that they will begin shoot for the show soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Earlier this month, a picture of Nakuul and Disha from the same promo went viral on social media. Apart from this, Nakuul Mehta had also shared on his Instagram stories a glimpse of his vanity van. Fans were quick to spot ‘Code Red Films’ written on Nakkul’s vanity which is a production house associated with Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

This is not the first time that Nakuul and Disha will be working together. The duo won everyone’s heart as Aditya and Pankhuri in their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai – Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Earlier in July, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she was approached for the show and even did the look test for the same. However, she rejected the show as she was not convinced about her pairing with Nakuul on screen.