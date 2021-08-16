Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha is already a buzz. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the show and it will leave the fans excited. Sony TV took to its official Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote, “Here’s the first poster of the show! Welcoming Ram-Priya and their glorious love story back into our lives! Stay tuned for #BadeAchheLagteHain2, soon on Sony TV! (sic)”Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Promo Released: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Turn Ram-Priya For a Love Story That Knows No Boundaries

In the poster, Disha Parmar can be seen clad in plain blue ethnic wear with hair styled in braids, while Nakuul can be seen all suited up. The show features Nakuul as Ram and Disha as Priya. The show explores the dynamics of two individuals in their mid-30s who gradually fall in love after marriage. Also Read - Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta Begin Shoot For Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? This Is What We Know

Disha shared in a statement, “I really hope people accept the season 2 of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ just the way they accepted the first. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it. I had taken a bit of a sabbatical from television which I do usually between two shows and nothing was really exciting and this (Bade Acche Lagte Hain) call came in and I said, ‘hey, wait. I want to explore this’.” Also Read - Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar to Reunite After Divyanka Tripathi Rejects The Show?

Nakuul too shared, “t’s a story I’ve watched, my parents have loved and I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I’ve never played in my career until now so I was actually very upbeat and now closer to the launch I feel very, very excited about it.”

For those who don’t know, Disha and Nakuul were seen together in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ (2012-2014).