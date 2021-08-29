Mumbai: Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of much-loved Bade Acche Lagte Hai which is slated to premiere tomorrow i.e on August 30. While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been roped in as Ram and Priya for the show, this is Disha’s first show after her marriage with Rahul Vaidya.Also Read - Disha Parmar Looks Elegant in Rs 13k Green Kurta-Sharara Set in Adorable Pictures With Rahul Vaidya

In a recent interview, Disha Parmar was asked if her real-life marriage with singer and Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya has helped her in any sort for Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Disha not only agreed to this but also added that it is helping her portraying the role of Priya in a better way. “Yes, this is my first show post marriage and I think the experiences that I have had and the emotions that I feel now as a person, will definitely help me in portraying the character of Priya better. Though I am personally very different from Priya, I can relate to her,” Disha Parmar said. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 New Promo: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Discuss 'Acche-Buri Aadat' | Watch

For the unversed, Disha Parmar tied the knot with Rahul Vaidya in Mumbai on July 16, 2021. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Erica Fernandes-Shaheer Sheikh Show To Go Off Air?

Disha Parmar also talked about stepping into Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s shoes (since they essayed the role of Ram and Priya in season one) and added that it is a bit of pressure. “Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a story about different people in the current times with different mindsets and varied challenges. However, the essence remains the same. So, we are not trying to copy them but I know comparisons will happen and I really hope and wish that people will see the show and try to accept us, too. Because we have put our heart into it, too. Just fingers crossed,” Disha added.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is not the first time that Nakuul and Disha will be working together. The duo won everyone’s heart as Aditya and Pankhuri in their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai – Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Earlier this month, the makers dropped the promo of the show depicting Ram and Priya’s chemistry and equation with one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Follow this space for more updates related to Bade Acche Lagte Hai.