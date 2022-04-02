Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Hain 2 condom scene: The internet got a respite from the overdramatic scenes in TV shows these days and found itself rolling on the floor; courtesy: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Turns out Ram and Priya, the lead pair on the show were seen discussing a condom in the scene and the fans just couldn’t resist laughing loud. Social media is abuzz with fans really getting entertained with this one scene in which Ram orders medicines for Priya but someone delivers a packet of condoms to him by mistake resulting in another level of confusion.Also Read - Ram Gifts a Kachori to Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Fans Say 'For God's Sake...'

For those who haven’t been following the popular show, Priya gets a headache after the Holi celebration and Ram orders medicines for her from the chemist. When the packet gets delivered, Priya picks it up and is taken aback to see a pack of condom inside it. Before she asks anything to Ram, he starts closing the drapes of the room thinking the light from outside would be aiding Priya’s headache but that leads to more confusion in her mind. She gets up and starts asking him how he could think of ordering ‘this’ parcel when so much is happening between them. Also Read - Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar to Reunite After Divyanka Tripathi Rejects The Show?

Unable to get what she is trying to say, Ram makes the situation even more cumbersome but ends up holding the parcel. He eventually realises that it doesn’t contain medicines but a packet of condoms and is totally taken aback like Priya. He tries to explain the misunderstanding and that’s when Priya starts laughing. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on Rejecting Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 Opposite Nakuul Mehta

Watch the trailer of the epic condom scene from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 here:

Sar dard bhagaane ke chakkar mein, Ram ko hone wala hai aur sar dard! 🤣 Dekhiye #RayaKaSafar #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.#BALH2 @ektarkapoor @nakuulMehta @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/vY2rIxJzbU

— sonytv (@SonyTV) March 31, 2022

Now, check how the fans are reacting to the scene:

Haaye tauba,I’m gonna get fired at work for rolling on the floor laughing🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/sc1iW9R6nh — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) March 31, 2022

🤭😂😂😂😂😂😂 light hearted sneak peek ☺️✨ #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — jiya r (@jiyarao048) March 31, 2022

Had me in splits….omg goofup! Sara di aap Priya se baat kar hi lo is bare me..pakadne se kuchh nahi hota..hahahha — jalpa gohil (@jalpadg) March 31, 2022

What a contrast yesterday they make us too emotional to make us cry and with this sneak peck with make us to laugh…. That’s we love this ITV show . Thank you #BadeAccheLagteHain2

Using their versatile talent of actor Disha & Nakuul…. — Anandjagruti (@anandjagruti61) March 31, 2022

Jo mein kehta hu wohi ekdam sahi hota hai aur jo mein karta hu woh bhi ekdam sahi hota hai…….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣Oh God this was hilarious. Goofy Ram kapoor#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) March 31, 2022

Did I just hear Ek sec ise pakdo .. ise pakadne se kuch nahi hoga “ ofc I did . Only RK can say such things . Adorable Mr Goofball in panic mode manages to bring a big smile on Priyas face and on ours too 😍😍#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — KS (@iscreamcookiess) March 31, 2022

Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is one of the most popular TV shows these days. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead who have stepped into the shoes of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya, respectively for the second season. The show airs on Sony TV at 8 pm. Your thoughts on this scene? Watch this space for all the latest TV updates!