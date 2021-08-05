Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 casting news: Seems like actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to reunite on-screen in the second season of Bade Achche Lagte Hain. There have been speculations around the casting of the show and after Divyanka Tripathi rejected the part, the makers have reportedly found their female lead in Disha who has worked with Nakuul in the past.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on Rejecting Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 Opposite Nakuul Mehta

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the rumours are rife that Balaji Telefilms has finally found their new Ram and Priya in Nakuul and Disha. The two actors have earlier romanced each other in Start Plus’ show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in which they played the roles of Aditya and Pankhuri, respectively. If everything goes well, the two actors will be reuniting after a hiatus of eight years on TV. Also Read - 'Bade Achche Lagte Hain' set new benchmark for Indian TV industry: Jai Kalra

Earlier last month, Divyanka conducted a live session on Instagram in which she revealed that she was approached for the show and event did the look test for the same, but neither she nor her family was convinced about her pairing with Nakuul on screen. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant added that after working so many years in the industry, she should be allowed to accept and reject freely, and she made her own decision by humbly turning down the show.

Meanwhile, Nakuul is busy with his new parenting duties after the birth of a son earlier this year. Disha, who recently got married to Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, singer Rahul Vaidya, is on cloud nine amid all the fun and romance after the wedding.

What do you think of Nakuul and Disha replacing Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the show!