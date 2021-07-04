Mumbai: The popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar won many hearts with a heart-touching storyline and perfect chemistry. Now, as per the latest reports, the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor, is planning season two of the show but with a different star cast. The reports claimed that Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel were approached for the show. However, now it is being said that it’s not Karan but Nakuul Mehta who is in discussion for the role, while Divyanka has been finalised to play the female lead. Also Read - Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor Celebrate 21 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'Journey That Changed Many Lives'

A source close to the development told SpotboyE, “Makers of the show want to get fresh new chemistry for the audience. Hence, they are considering Nakuul Mehta for the show. And discussions are already on between both the parties. If all goes well Nakuul will be paired.” Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Is The Next Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma? Here's What She Has To Say

The show was based on the Gujarati play ‘Patrani’ by Imtiaz Patel. The show also featured Chahatt Khanna, Samir Kochhar, Shubhavi Choksey, and many others. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

The show revolved around Priya Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who accidentally falls in love with each other after getting married. Ram Kapoor is a wealthy, established and well-reputed businessman in his early 40s and Priya Sharma comes from a middle-class family and is in her early 30s.