Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal will grace the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai in one of its upcoming episodes. While Ram and Priya are gearing up for the marriage in the show, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will join them for their sangeet ceremony and will impress everyone with their singing skills.

Talking about Bade Acche Lagte Hai, the second season of the show recently returned to television. While Disha Parmar was roped in for the role of Priya, Nakuul Mehta replaced Ram Kapoor. While the audience is already loving their chemistry, Ram and Priya recently decided to marry each other for the sake of their family's happiness. The duo got engaged recently in the show. However, it will be interesting to see how destiny will bring Ram and Priya together.

Ever since their Indian Idol 12 journey, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanilal have been making headlines. The duo also featured in several shows together including Super Dancer Chapter 4. Recently, Pawandeep and Arunita dropped their new song O Saiyyonii. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, it's a soulful number that has both the Pahadi folk beats and the fragility of a love song. Pawandeep and Arunita's chemistry is a winner and that has won their fans' hearts who can't stop praising them on social media. This was the third song by Pawandeep and Arunita from Himesh's album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' after 'Tere Bagairr' and 'Teri Umeed'.

How excited are you for the special episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 which will feature Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal?