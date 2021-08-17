Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead is reportedly going off-air, only after a month of its release. As per the Bollywood Life report, the makers and channel are not happy with the TRPs of the show, and weeks after weeks, it is unable to make its place in the TRP charts. Hence, the makers and channel are planning to end the show. The reports also claimed that the much-awaited Ekta Kapoor show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya, is likely to replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 First Poster Out: A Refreshing Glimpse Of Disha Parmar As Priya, Nakuul Mehta As Ram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)



For the unversed, the first promo and poster of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have been released and created a buzz among the fans. The show explores the dynamics of two individuals in their mid-30s who gradually fall in love after marriage. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Promo Released: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Turn Ram-Priya For a Love Story That Knows No Boundaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)



Disha shared in a statement, “I really hope people accept the season 2 of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ just the way they accepted the first. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it. I had taken a bit of a sabbatical from television which I do usually between two shows and nothing was really exciting and this (Bade Acche Lagte Hain) call came in and I said, ‘hey, wait. I want to explore this’.” Also Read - Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta Begin Shoot For Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? This Is What We Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Nakuul too shared, “t’s a story I’ve watched, my parents have loved and I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I’ve never played in my career until now so I was actually very upbeat and now closer to the launch I feel very, very excited about it.”

Talking about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, it aired its first episode on July 12, 2021 and dived in the twist straight away. The show shows the equation of Dev and Sonakshi that has changed over the years.