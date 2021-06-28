Balika Vadhu 2 First Teaser: The first teaser of the anticipated show Balika Vadhu 2 is here. The channel released the first promo of the show on Sunday night and revealed that this time again, the makers will be exploring the issue of child marriage in India and how it affects a woman’s life. The promo also confirmed the comeback of ‘Anandi’, the primary character played by Avika Gor in the last season. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 Shooting Begins, Shreya Patel-Vansh Sayani Join As Anandi And Jagya

The promo shows a cute girl dressed in a traditional skirt with her head covered in a dupatta as her mother comes, picks her up, and tells her that she is going to find an equally good-looking groom for her soon. Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram with a caption that read, "Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne.

Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par.

#BalikaVadhu2 (sic)"

Many reports have suggested that star-kids Shreya Patel has been roped in to play the role of new Anandi in the series, while Vansh Sayani will be seen essaying the role of Jagya, the boy who is made to marry Anandi.

The show, also featuring Surekha Sikri in a prominent role, started streaming on Colors TV in 2008 after which it went on to become the top-performing show for a long time. Later, as the makers took a leap and showed the characters as grown-ups, actor Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla took over the characters of Anandi and Jagya, respectively. A report in Indian Express earlier quoted a source close to the new show and mentioned that the makers have tried their best to retain the ‘soul’ of the story. “While the soul of the project would be close to original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation,” the source said.

Are you excited about Balika Vadhu 2? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the show!