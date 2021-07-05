Mumbai: The second season of the much-loved show Balika Vadhu is coming back on Indian television very soon. A fresh promo has been released which features Shreya Patel as the new Anandi who will fight to end the tradition of child marriages. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 First Teaser: A New Anandi is Born to End Tradition of Child Marriages

The promo begins with grih pravesh ceremony but then takes her to a white desert. The little Anandi can be seen dressed as a bride, with bangles and red dye on her hands. The new Anandi also looks younger than Avika Gor, who played the same role in season one. Colors TV shared the promo and captioned, “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye aa rahi hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu.” Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 Shooting Begins, Shreya Patel-Vansh Sayani Join As Anandi And Jagya

Earlier in June, the first promo of the show was released which showed a little girl dressed in a traditional red skirt with her head covered in a dupatta. While she was learning to walk, her mother tells her that she is going to find an equally good-looking groom for her soon.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the second season of Balika Vadhu reportedly begun in Rajasthan but later shifted to Mumbai. Earlier it was revealed that Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani will replace Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee as Anandi and Jagya respectively. Season two of the show will also feature Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Supriya Shukla, Seema Mishra and Anshul Trivedi in key roles. While the launch date has not been announced, the show is likely to go on air in August this year.

Balika Vadhu was first streamed in 2008 and gained immense popularity. While Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee played the lead roles as Anandi and Jagya respectively, the grown-up roles of the same characters were played by Pratyusha Banerjee and then Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also featured in the show.