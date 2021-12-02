Tv actor Shivangi Joshi is coming back on the small screen on the show Balika Vadhu 2 where she will be seen in the role of adult Anandi. As she starts a new journey in the television with a new show, she seeks fans’ support and they can’t be any more excited. Shivangi had started shooting for the show long back and yesterday, the first episode featuring her as Anandi was aired on the television. The show took a leap of 10 years. Along with Shivangi, Samridhi Bawa and Randeep Rai has entered the show as the other male leads.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Aarohi, Abhimanyu, Akshara Are Tangled In Love Triangle | Watch

Sharing her close-up pictures as Anandi on Instgram, she wrote, “A new journey starts tonight, shower your love and blessings to Anandi in Balika Vadhu tonight at 8.30 PM on Colors. (sic)” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Says 'It's Rare Chance To Get' As She Bids Goodbye To The Show

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a pink heavily embroidered backless blouse and lehenga teamed up with a pair of huge earrings, bindi, dewy makeup, and perfect hairdo. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Shares Heartfelt Note For Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly Drops Comment

Many fans praised her and shared the excitement:

Love the first episode . Every thing is very amazing and attractive . ShIvI ‘s character is so simple bubbly cute girl . Leads ki entry bohot awesome thi maza aa gaya or usme Shivi ki soothing and cute voice yr.. SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI#ShivangiJoshi — @★ShivangiJoshi★ (@shivi_pie) December 2, 2021

Her million dollars smile I’m in Officially love with ANANDI❤ SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/HZvzl1etGo — ❤ (@Kajal_Shi) December 1, 2021

She’s so cute and she looks so gorgeous!! SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/RqNVY0e1Y7 — _shivin_world_ (@shivi_momo_22) December 1, 2021

Feel such a great to see her as Anandi ❤️

Keep going my girl @shivangijoshi10 i know you are perfect for this role and you are definitely gonna to hit the role ANANDI

All the love and wishes with you SHIVANGI RETURNS AS ANANDI#ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/CigoOI6E35 — Yashhhhhviiii ˢᵗᵃʳ-ᵖˡᵘˢ-ˢᵗᵃⁿ ⭐➕ (@ImYashvi) December 1, 2021



Balika Vadhu 2 was launched in August this year and child artists Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani had played central characters in the show.

Shivangi has featured in several shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and Beintehaa.