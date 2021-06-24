Mumbai: If there is one show that gained immense popularity and raised several serious social issues, then it is obviously Balika Vadhu. Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee starrer show raised issues of child marriage, complications thereafter, education for girls and many more. Now, Colors is all set for the second season of the show. Also Read - Ramananda Sagar's Epic Ramayan Back on TV - Check Details

The shooting for the second season of Balika Vadhu has reportedly begun in Rajasthan. As per a report in Indian Express, the shooting for the show will take place in Rajasthan for some time and then the team will move to Mumbai. Season two of the show will have Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead as Anandi and Jagya respectively. The show will once again deal with the evils of child marriage. “While the soul of the project would be close to original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation,” sources told Indian Express. Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 Announced, Dipika Kakar Hints at The New Twist - Watch The Promo

Season two of the show will also feature Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Supriya Shukla, Seema Mishra and Anshul Trivedi in key roles. While the launch date has not been announced it, the show is likely to go on air in August this year.

Balika Vadhu was first streamed in 2008 and gained immense popularity. Originally, it featured Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles as Anandi and Jagya respectively. The grown-up roles of Anandi and Jagya were played by Pratyusha Banerjee and then Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also featured in the show.