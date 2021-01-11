TV actor Avika Gor who is making headlines for her bikini body and transformation has shared a loved-up picture with boyfriend Milind Chandwani that broke the internet. She captioned the picture with a nazar amulet emoji. In the pic, Avika and Milind stand close to each other in each other’s arms. Avika looks hot in a black printed dress. Their date night look and the location is so romantic and will make you feel like going to the same place. The Balika Vadhu actor completes her look by keeping her hair half open and a half with a high pony. She opted for white canvas shoes with the dress. Also Read - Anandi Bahu to Bikini Babe: Netizens Are Amazed to See Balika Vadhu Actor Avika Gor’s Bikini Picture

In November, Avika had confirmed her relationship with Milind Chandwani. In an Instagram post, she called him a kind human, and also thanked him for completing her. Avika had mentioned Chandwani’s arrival as the most important chapter in her life. She also wrote how they met during one of his NGO workshops. They continued working together on various other projects and eventually fell in love. Also Read - Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Kiss After Confessing Love For Each Other in Bigg Boss 14

Have a look at this wonderful picture of Avika and Milind:

Avika Gor was known for her role in Balika Vadhu as Choti Anandi. The 23-year-old actor lost oodles of weight and even opened up about body positivity and the importance of fitness.