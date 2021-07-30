Mumbai: Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents opened up about facing financial losses while fighting legal battles. In a recent interview, Pratyusha’s parents said that they have ‘lost everything’ and are going through major financial strain. They also added that they have been living in a single-room house and are struggling to make ends meet.Also Read - Balika Vadhu’s Choti Anandi Aka Avika Gor Mourns Surekha Sikri's Death: Dadisa, My Guardian Angel

Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in 2016. Her parents alleged her then-boyfriend and actor Rahul Raj Singh's role behind their daughter's death and are fighting a legal battle since then. While interacting with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha's parents opened up about their life following Pratyusha's death and said, "After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case."

While Pratyusha's mother is working at a child care centre, her father writes stories. "We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans," Pratyusha's father said.

Back in 2016, Pratyusha’s parents accused Rahul Raj Singh of abetting their daughter’s suicide. However, Rahul was granted bail three months after Pratyusha’s death and is now married to actor Saloni Sharma for two years. Earlier this year, he talked about the same and said that he wants to move on. “After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I’m still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I’m standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain,” he had said.