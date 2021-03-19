Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’. Taking to Instagram, she finally shared the first look of the song, and here is the reason for her fans to rejoice. In the poster, Surbhi and Sharad can be seen twinning in black. While Surbhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in black sheer top and denim, Sharad looks dapper in a black sweatshirt and jeans. Also Read - Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi's New Song Saiyyonee is Out: Tale of Love And Lose Will Touch Your Heart Strings

She captioned the post, "The Wait is Finally Over. Super Excited to announce #BepanahPyaar will be out soon on @vyrloriginals, are you ready for this? More details out tomorrow. (sic)"

The song is crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The music video is directed by Arif Khan.

Earlier, Surbhi shared a picture with Sharad Malhotra and even flaunted their different look from the music video. She wrote, “These Two Hot Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon. Can you guess the Release Date? Shoot your Guesses in the Comments Below. POSTER On its Way. Hint – A Lil Birdie told me its The Week That’s Coming (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo was seen last in Naagin 5 and was loved by the fans in their supernatural avatars. The show also features Mohit Sehgal as Naag Raj.

