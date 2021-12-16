Mumbai: The recent Bigg Boss 15 episode left viewers shocked and disgusted. This was after Abhijit Bichukale crossed all lines and asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss. While the incident turned into a big argument, it will now ignite a massive storm inside the house. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, housemates can be seen divided over the incident. While Rashami Desai and Shamita Shetty can be seen standing in support of Abhijit; Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen lashing out at him.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Creepy Moment: Abhijeet Bichukale Asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee For a Kiss, She Goes Berserk - Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty have been at loggerheads since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15 and the differences between the two only seem to get bigger with time. In the recent promo, the two can be seen arguing over after Abhijit asked Devoleena for a kiss. "Just because 10 mazaak iske saath chal raha hai, iska matlab yeh nahi ke yeh react nahi kreige (just because 10 people are making fun, does not mean she will not react)," Tejasswi can be seen telling Shamita in the latest promo.

However, Shamita argued that if Devoleena had a problem with Abhijit, she should have raised the issue right then. “Usi waqt usko bolte ke yeh mat karo, you cannot pick and choose when you are comfortable. That’s very convenient,” she said. This leaves Tejasswi disappointed who goes on to say that Shamita’s statement is wrong. Soon the argument turned into a massive fight following which Shamita taunts Tejasswi and said, “Stop stretching every f**king fight. Hum log hi fake hai ek hi hai sacchai ki putli (All of us are fake, only one person is the epitome of truth).”

Meanwhile, the incident will also create differences between BFFs Devoleena and Rashami. In the recent promo, Rashami can be seen calling Devoleena an “opportunist” as she backs Abhijit Bichukale.