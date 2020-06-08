Actor Rajesh Kareer, who recently posted a video seeking financial help, has now spoken about his current situation. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that with the help of his co-actor Shivangi Joshi, he is now able to go back to his place in Punjab and start earning his livelihood there. The actor said there is nothing left for him in Mumbai and he can’t feed his family in absence of work. Kareer added that even though Mumbai is where his heart lies but the city doesn’t have anything to offer to him currently and he would rather settle in Punjab until things start functioning for him in Mumbai. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi Transfers Rs 10,000 to Rajesh Kareer's Account After he Made a Video Seeking Financial Help

The Begusarai actor revealed that he has already applied for his son’s school leaving certificate and they would leave for Punjab on Thursday. The actor was quoted saying, “I won’t leave Mumbai (forever). This is where I have worked throughout my life, I cannot learn new skills at this age. I do not see the situation improving in the near future. I may not be able to wait for those 6-8 months before I can get some decent work. So I plan to go back to my native place and start something small. I will also try my hands at Punjabi films. Mumbai is in my heart, I will come back when the city calls me.” Also Read - Shivangi Joshi's On-Screen Father From Begusarai Rajesh Kareer Seeks Financial Help From Fans, Watch Emotional Video

Kareer also said that he had been living without any word for around 11 months even before the lockdown was imposed in March this year. He said the current situation where there’s no work is ‘fine for those who have a bank balance of Rs 1 crore,’ but not for people like him who are anyway live on delayed payments and refuse to answer.

It was earlier last month that he had recorded a video and published it on Facebook in which he asked people to help him financially. After he received the amount of Rs 10,000 from Shivangi, he declared that he didn’t need any more money. Now, talking about the same video, Kareer said that it’s not easy to go public while seeking help. He said he hasn’t worked since July 30, 2019, and it required him a lot of courage to ask people for help.

“Log payment nahi dete, ek ek saal ho jata hai aur do din ka payment nahi milta. Iss halaat me actor kya kare? Ya to uska background solid ho ya usko regular kaam mil raha ho. July 30, 2019 ke baad maine ek din bhi kaam nahi kiya. Kaha se paise laega jisne kaam hi nahi kiya kareeb 11 maheene se?,” he said.

Kareer also received help from Sonu Sood. He said he got a call from the actor who was willing to help him as he’s helping so many people already.