Naagin 5 power-couple Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have teased fans with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ teaser. The song drops in the next two days – March 24, 2021, and fans can’t hold their excitement. The teaser showcases the unusual love story without boundaries. The clip starts with some romantic moments between the on-screen couple but things change drastically and lovers turn into enemies. At the end of the video, Surbhi and Sharad are seen pointing guns at each other. Also Read - Bapanah Pyaar First Look Out: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra Are All Set To Flaunt Their Sizzling Chemistry

Once again, the love and hate relationship between Surbhi and Sharad is portrayed just like in Naagin 5. It is a thrilling story that shows the path of love and revenge. Sharing the teaser, Surbhi wrote, “Hold on tight & fasten your seatbelts! #BepanahPyaar out on 24th March at 11 AM. What do you think happens after that last shot? Take your guesses in the comments below. (sic)” Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, March 07, 2021, Written Episode: Rehaan And Priya Get Married, How Will The Family React?

Watch Teaser Here:



Earlier, Surbhi shared the first look of the song, and here is the reason for her fans to rejoice. In the poster, Surbhi and Sharad can be seen twinning in black. While Surbhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in black sheer top and denim, Sharad looks dapper in a black sweatshirt and jeans. She captioned the post, “The Wait is Finally Over. Super Excited to announce #BepanahPyaar will be out soon on @vyrloriginals, are you ready for this? More details out tomorrow. (sic)”

The song is crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The music video is directed by Arif Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo was seen last in Naagin 5 and was loved by the fans in their supernatural avatars. The show also features Mohit Sehgal as Naag Raj.