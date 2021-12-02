Indian Idol 12: Top singers from Indian Idol 12 such as Arunita Kanjilal, Danish Mohammad, Pawandeep Rajan, and Sayli Kamble recently visited the United Kingdom and performed in a number of major locations. Former candidates have been able to put their ability to good use and have gone on international singing tours. However, singer Sawai Bhatt, who rose to popularity from the same show does not have a steady source of income yet. The singer was praised for his traditional Rajasthani singing in the season that ended in August this year. The judges and the audience both adored him. Composer Himesh Reshammiya also offered him a couple of YouTube-famous tracks. Even still, Sawai continues to struggle with poverty because he does not own a home, a report by Odisha TV revealed.Also Read - Scotland Detects 6 Omicron COVID Variant Cases, UK Total at 9

He also asked the Rajasthan government for financial assistance so that he could acquire a home. Sawai is trying to get politicians and powerful people to sponsor Kathputli and other folk performances so that everyone in his town who is trying to make a living off of them can benefit.

Sawai Bhatt stated in an interview published in a newspaper some time ago that electricity was brought to his hamlet after he became famous on Indian Idol 12. He used to go from village to village and town to town performing tamasha and Kathputli shows, but with the introduction of the internet, such acts are no longer popular.

Sawai mentioned his wish to perform a song for Salman Khan‘s next film in an interview with a local newspaper. Are you looking forward to hearing Sawai Bhatt yet again? Keep an eye on this section for all the latest entertainment news!