'Bhabhi Ghar Kaisa Laga...'! Paps Tease Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra as They Visit New Home - Watch Viral Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were clicked in the city on New Year as they visited their new home in Bandra. The viral video shows the paparazzi following the couple and also teasing them.

Tejasswi-Karan viral video: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were clicked on January 1st as they visited their new home in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The paps, who are so fond of the couple, clicked them and didn’t forget to tease them for their romantic relationship. The popular Bigg Boss duo was sitting inside their car as they exited the society when the paps caught them. As TejRan interacted with them, one paparazzo addressed Tejasswi as ‘bhabhi.’

‘Bhabhi ghar kaisa laga,‘ asked the pas as Tejasswi blushed and responded ‘acha laga‘. Karan, who was driving the car, looked at Tejasswi the moment paps teased them and the two smiled from ear to ear.

WATCH KARAN-TEJASSWI’S LATEST VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Karan and Tejasswi are going strong together for over two years now. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love. While Teja won the trophy, the audience loved her chemistry with Karan. They stepped out and started to officially date each other. Their bonding is so strong that they are constantly growing together and are also investing in properties. TejRan, as they are popularly called by their fans, are believed to be getting married this year. Speculations have been rife regarding their engagement in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi recently debuted on the big screen with her first-ever Marathi film. Karan will be seen in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 15 as a guest. Congratulations to the two on their new home!