Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan’s sister Jyotideep Rajan along with their parents flew down from Champawat, Uttarakhand, to attend the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. After the finale, she shared a picture with first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal from the stage of the show. While Arunita looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder shimmery red dress, Jyotideep looked stunning in red and black outfit. Both the ladies posed together for the click. Jyotideep simply congratulated Arunita in her post.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Finalist Mohammad Danish Opens Up On Indian Idol Winner, Criticisms And More

Check Out Pics Here:

Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal is 'Joint Winner' With Pawandeep Rajan, Says Aditya Narayan | Check Full Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotideep Rajan (@jyotideeprajan_official)

Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Wants to Sing For Salman Khan, Waiting For Karan Johar to Fulfil His Promise

Netizens flooded the comment section with comments such as ‘Tumhari Bhabhi’, ‘Bhabhi Ko Ghar Le Aao’, ‘Humari Pyaario Bhabhi Ji Arunita’ along with others dropping heart, fire emojis, and congratulatory messages.

Check Reactions:

Earlier, Jyotideep also shared picture with Pawandeep Rajan. In another post, she can be seen posing with a huge Rs 25 lakh cheque that Pawandeep won along with the stunning trophy and lavish car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotideep Rajan (@jyotideeprajan_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotideep Rajan (@jyotideeprajan_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotideep Rajan (@jyotideeprajan_official)

Pawandeep and Arunita shared a hug before bidding goodbye. Pawandeep talking about what Arunita told him after he won the show, he said, “We haven’t got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me. It’s an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy. However, given the close bond we formed over the past few months, I wanted each one of us to win. I wish I could share the trophy with all my five other finalists. It’s a very mixed feeling for me right now. I know that everyone is so talented that we will all forge great careers soon. We will also be collaborating together whenever we get a chance.”

Talking about the finale, the 12-hour-long episode was a musical extravaganza with Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Mika Singh, Annu Kapoor as the celebrity guests. The mesmerising performances by the judges, contestants and legendary singers made it worth a watch. The makers announced the winner live at midnight. Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner, Arunita Kanjilal as the first runner-up, Sayali Kamble as the second runner-up followed by Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya.