Actor Saumya Tandon, best known for her role as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, revealed that her payments have been ‘severely delayed’ and she has been asked to take the pay cut during the coronavirus crises. However, she is optimistic and has her trust over producers about her dues to be cleared in time. She also says that she doesn’t know the exact reason why payments are delayed but she has heard that ‘the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements’. She adds that the team works on a 90 days credit period and the revenue of that work is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. Also Read - Saumya Tandon's Aerial Yoga Pictures to Burn Baby Fat is All The Mid-Week Motivation You Need



She was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, “Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t.”

View this post on Instagram Mango Mood! #QuarantinePositivity A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on May 28, 2020 at 5:34am PDT



As the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the entertainment industry, Saumya waits for her payments to be cleared and the production house will tell her what is the way ahead and how much pay cut she will be taking. In the next 10 days, the picture will be absolutely clear for her.