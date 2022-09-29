Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Jeetu Gupta, who played the character of Dr. Gupta in the sitcom show, has lost his 19-year-old son Ayush Gupta. He was put on a ventilator support after a small infection but the condition grew serious and unfortunately, the doctors could not save him. On September 27, Jeetu Gupta had posted his son’s health condition and had asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery. The shared note read, “My son’s condition is critical in ventilator, please pray for my son”. His another wrote from the hospital read, “After reading the post about son Ayush, I am constantly getting calls from all of you to inquire about his condition, but with folded hands, I request you to only pray to God at this time because his condition is very serious. I am absolutely in no position to talk to anyone and it is not possible that so many calls….”.Also Read - Here's How Constantly Checking News Impacts Your Mental and Physical Health

On Wednesday, September 28, Jeetu announced the demise of his 19-year-old. He wrote in Hindi, 'Nahi Raha Mera Babu Ayush'. Fans and celebs from the TV industry mourned the loss of Ayush. The reason of death is still unknown. Comedian Sunil Pal also shared the shocking news on his Instagram account and wrote, "RIP, Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe".

It's shocking for BJGPH fans as they were still mourning the loss of actor Deepesh Bhan who suffered a brain hemorrhage while playing cricket.

May his soul rest in peace!