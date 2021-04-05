Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shubhangi Atre has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has mild symptoms and is under isolation and medication. She has been tested positive on Monday morning as per the SpotboyE report. The second wave of coronavirus has hit Maharashtra badly and many celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry have tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns After Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe Against Him

Apart from Shubhangi, Anupama actors Rupali Ganguly, Aashish Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey, producer Rajan Shahi tested positive last week. Narayani Shastri from Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Abrar Qazi from Yeh Hain Chahtein, Priyal Mahajan, and Amar Upadhyay from Molkki also tested positive.



As far as Bollywood is concerned, big stars such as Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta also tested positive.

The spike in coronavirus cases has made the Uddhav Thackeray government announce lockdown-like restrictions across the state from 8 pm on Monday (April 5). On weekends, a complete lockdown will be imposed. Late on Sunday, the state government said all shops except essential services would remain shut till the end of the month. Restaurants will be allowed to operate only takeaway and home delivery services during the daytime. Night curfew will also be imposed every day from 8 pm to 7 am, gathering of five or more persons will be prohibited during the daytime – 7 am to 8 pm- on weekdays.