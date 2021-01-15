It was Nehha Pendse’s day 1 of the shoot as Anita Bhabhi at Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai sets. The actor looked ethereal in a gorgeous satin wine red saree. She has stepped into Saumya Tandon’s shoes as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She was given a warm welcome by the cast and crew of the show today as she cut a beautiful two-tier cake. With the saree, Nehha wore a beautiful green choker to give a contrast in Anita Bhabhi’s look. The popular comedy show saw actor Saumya Tandon playing the role. However, after she quit a few months back, the makers were on a look-out for a new face. Nehha, who has impressed the viewers with her performance in show May I Come in Madam, is all confident about her journey as Anita Bhabhi. Also Read - What! Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan to Get Evicted This Week from Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Reason



Pendse shared her excitement and told ETimes, “Being on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is the pinch I needed to make sure this dream was real. It was so wonderful to meet everyone. I am very excited and overwhelmed with all the love and affection. I am eagerly looking forward to the role and bringing in a whole new dimension to it. The audience is in for a big surprise! The entire cast and crew gave me such a warm welcome with a wonderful cake, which was such a lovely gesture and a big highlight of my first day at the shoot.”

The producer of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Binaiferr Kohli told, “We are all thrilled to have Nehha as the newest addition to our Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai family, and with her as Anita Bhabi now the family feels complete. We are confident that Nehha will fit in well and with ease into this very popular character. We all are very excited and happy to have her on board. Nehha has been very special to me, and we share a very close and warm relationship.”