Actor Saumya Tandon recently bid adieu to her show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The show's producer, Binaifer Kohli, now opened up on Saumya quitting the popular show. In her latest statement to the media, the producer mentioned that her relationship with Saumya goes beyond work and she's happy for the time they spent together on the show. Kohli added that the actor was always there for her whether on the show or beyond the screen whenever she needed her.

"Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and it's a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too," said Kohli.

The producer went on to say that the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain waited for her to come back on the sets when she was pregnant and treated her like family. “The fact that me and channel waited for her during her pregnancy shows our mutual affection for each other. I will miss her.”

She also said that she is so close to the actor that she asked her to recommend someone for her role in the show. Saumya played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show and she stayed with the team for nearly five years.

Earlier, Saumya took to social media to announce that she was leaving the show. She also thanked Benaifer Kohli in her post. “Bhabiji’ has been a beautiful journey. Mrs. Kohli and Sanjay ji are the best producers I have come across. They have always been very supportive. I have great rapport with Mrs Kohli. I personally respect her a lot. I know my relationship with her is for life,” she wrote.

