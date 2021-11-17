Mumbai: Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been making the audience laugh for years. The actor’s performance and the different shades of his character are widely appreciated by the viewers. In a recent interview, Rohitashv talked about family support, especially during the covid times. He mentioned that sometimes the industry tries to fool you or take advantage of you and therefore it is important to have a support system back at home. The actor also added that he stays away from all the troubles at the workplace to live a peaceful, stress-free life.Also Read - Saumya Tandon Wishes Holi by Teasing Fans With Beautiful Dance on Mohe Rang Do Laal- Watch Video

"I have always had my family's support, especially my wife Rekha Gaud. She is like a shield to me. This industry sometimes tries to fool or take advantage of you and during such times you need your family's support. Also, the kind of erratic schedule we have, our family life goes for a toss, so you need understanding people at home. Your home is where you distress. I also stay from troubles at work to keep my mind stress-free. I always believe in living life in peace. Running after everything or worrying after every little thing makes life a mess. I have seen this happening with a few people," Rohitashv Gour said.

Rohitash has been a part of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai for over six years. On being asked if as an actor it gets monotonous to do the same thing for so many years and he said, "I keep a watch on myself and do something new every time to kill the monotony. The good thing about Bhabhiji… is that the stories are always different. This role has given me a lot."

Rohitashv Gour has worked in several television shows including Lapataganj, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and others.