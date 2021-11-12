Anupamaa latest episode news: While Anupama and Anuj Kapadia have sorted out their differences and moved ahead with a ‘benaam rishta’, people around them still want them to label their relationship. By people, we mean Baa, Vanraj, Toshu, and Kavya, who never get tired of moral policing. In the upcoming episode, the audience will see a new drama with Baa as the protagonist where she would ask Anuj to marry Anupama right then and there to stop others from speaking ill about their relationship.Also Read - Anupamaa Fresh Promo: Anupama Friendzones an Emotional Anuj Kapadia, Says 'Mujhse Koi Ummeed Nahi Rakhiye'

In the Diwali-special episode, the viewers will see that a furious Baa jumps into the celebrations when Anuj and Anupama are performing together at the latter’s dance academy. She barges in and declares that she has come to fix everything and correct the damage done by Anupama. She then takes out the tiny vermillion box (sindoor ki dibbi), stretches her arm towards Anuj and asks him to fill Anupama’s ‘maang‘ with the sindoor and end all the gossips around their relationship. This shocks both Anuj and Anupama who have decided to stay friends after their beautiful conversation shown in a previous episode. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Bapuji to Have a Heart Attack, Anuj Kapadia-Anupama to Begin New Phase

In a conversation where they discussed how a woman has to live by the labels that the society has identified for her, both Anuj and Anupama agree that they will remain friends forever and will never label their friendship. Check this out: Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: ‘Dil Se Thankyou Mujhse Itna Pyaar Karne Ke Liye’ – Anupama To Blushing Anuj Kapadia

It will now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama fight society to protect the beauty of their relationship… as Anupama says ‘humara rishta dosti se zyada hai aur pyar se kam‘. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!