Mumbai: Bharti Singh broke down in tears as she opened her heart about her mother testing positive for Covid-19. She was on the stage of Dance Deewane 3 when she spoke about the devastation caused by the coronavirus. In the video, she can be heard saying in Hindi, “Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was a ‘uncle’ in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking ‘will I get a phone call?'” Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Ashlesha Savant Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine

“Itna zyada tod dia hai Corona ne (Corona has broken us all)”, she continued. In the clip, Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi, who are the special guest on the show, also went emotional as tears rolled down their cheeks. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Join Hands to Help India Fight Covid-19 Crisis, Virushka to Share Deets Soon

Watch The Video Here:



The second wave of coronavirus has caused havoc in the country with states going under lockdown. The pandemic has taken lakhs of lives and many are still struggling to grasp the breathe as they battle the Covid-19. The country is under severe health crisis as there is a shortage of beds, ventilators and medical oxygen, and other medical resources.

The TV and film industry has been hit severely as many celebrities contracted the virus. Some of the names include Rubina Dilaik, Aniruddh Dave, Hina Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal among others.