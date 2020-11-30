Soon after Bharti Singh was released on bail in the ongoing drugs case, there were reports claiming that Bharti has been dropped from the Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The reports further say that it was the channel’s decision to remove Bharti. While there been no official announcement about the same but her co-star comedian Kiku Sharda has reacted to the same. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Meets Bharti Singh After She Comes Out of Jail in Drugs Case, Says 'Kapil Sharma And I Are With Her'

According to Bollywood Times, when Kiku was asked about Bharti being dropped from the show, he said, "We shot yesterday, and she wasn't there at the shoot. But that's quite normal as she doesn't shoot with us for every episode." He added, "In fact, I haven't heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn't there yesterday at the shoot and that's about it."



For the unversed, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently granted bail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 22 for alleged possession and consumption of ganja (cannabis). They were sent to a 14-day judicial custody. However, they were granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 by a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on November 23.

Bharti resumed work immediately and shot with Krushna Abhishek for the show. Krushna had recently said in an interview that he and Kapil will support Bharti no matter what. “I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Let the bygone be bygone). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support,” he said.

