Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this weekend and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special holiday court on Sunday. The court refused to agree to the NCB's demand in which they had asked for remand custody of the two actors and said that it was a simple case of consuming a small quantity of drugs, and therefore, no custody is required.

As reported by Mid-Day, the NCB had sought two days of custody for both Bharti and Haarsh to find out where did they procure drugs from and how were the payments made, but the court refused that. The agency also told the court that they wanted to probe Haarsh's links with drug peddlers because he used to procure drugs from outside for both himself and his wife.

While giving its judgment, the court observed, "The drug seized from their residence is of a small quantity. Also, it's a case of consumption only, hence police custody under such circumstances is not required."

Bharti and Haarsh have been sent to different prisons. While she’s in the Byculla women’s prison, her husband is at the Taloja jail. The couple has applied for bail before the Esplanade Court and the matter will be heard today.

Bharti and Haarsh are the second celebrity to have got arrested by the NCB in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case that emerged when the agency recovered a few old WhatsApp chats while probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, they had arrested Rhea Chakraborty who’s now out on bail.