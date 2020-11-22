Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were taken for medical examination on Sunday morning. The paparazzi stationed outside the NCB office in Mumbai captured the couple as they moved out of the building with the team for their medical tests. Both Bharti and Haarsh have been arrested by the federal anti-narcotics agency in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case. Also Read - After Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Arrested by NCB For Consuming Ganja

On Saturday, after raiding the comedian's residence and production office in the city, the NCB called in the couple for questioning and announced Bharti's arrest in the evening while her husband went through 15 hours of questioning and was arrested on Sunday morning. As revealed by the NCB in an official statement, the couple admitted to consuming drugs during the questioning after 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered from both the properties NCB raided in the morning.

On Saturday night, the photos that surfaced on social media showed Bharti's side of the family visiting the NCB office. The photographers captured the comedian's mother stepping out of the building.

This is the second celebrity arrest by the NCB in the alleged Bollywood drug case after they arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the same case and sent her to the Byculla jail in September for procuring a small quantity of marijuana. Now out on bail, Rhea was accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members of abetting his alleged suicide after which the NCB started investigating the case with a separate angle and recovered old WhatsApp chats. It was in these chats that several celebrity names emerged and the agency moved their focus from the SSR death case to the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case.

After their medical test today, both Bharti and Haarsh will be produced before the NDPS court.