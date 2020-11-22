Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were produced before the special NDPS court on Sunday morning after which they were sent into 14-day judicial custody. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for consuming drugs. The couple will be under judicial custody till December 4, Friday. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's New Photos From NCB Office: Couple Taken For Medical Test

News agency ANI reported the same and tweeted, "Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till 4th December, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)." (sic)

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till 4th December, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). https://t.co/Lq02uHxWHT — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

Earlier today, in his statement to the media, public prosecutor Atul Sarpande mentioned that while Bharti has been charged for consuming drugs, her husband is also charged for ‘financing’ the anti-narcotics substances. Sarpande said that the NCB found Haarsh’s links with alleged drug peddlers, however, he maintained that he ‘can’t say’ whether or not the writer was involved in ‘supplying drugs’. Watch the video here:

When asked if more names from the TV industry are going to come out in the case, Sarpande refused to comment and mentioned that only the NCB officers will speak about the same.

Bharti and Haarsh were taken for a medical examination on Sunday morning after which they were produced before the court. On Saturday, the NCB raided both the residence and the production office of Bharti and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja. In their official statement to news agency ANI, the NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede mentioned that both Bharti and Haarsh admitted to consuming drugs. “NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted the consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiyaa is underway,” said the NCB.

The couple has been arrested in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case under which the NCB had also arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty earlier. As revealed in a report published by India Today, the NCB had nabbed a 21-year-old drug peddler on Saturday morning who allegedly named Bharti and her husband during the interrogation. An official statement from the agency over Bharti and Haarsh’s judicial custody is awaited.