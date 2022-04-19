Mumbai: Even Bharti Singh hasn’t been spared from being judged after becoming a mother. Like most women, who choose to not compromise on their work while also trying to fulfil their motherly duties, Bharti is trying her best to balance everything well. In her latest conversation with the media, the comedian spoke about how she’s managing her time after becoming a mother for the first time.Also Read - Mommy Bharti Singh Takes Newborn Home, Gets Clicked With Baby And Haarsh Limbachiyaa - Viral Video

The popular TV anchor said she has been extremely busy with the baby and her entire family has been immensely supportive. Bharti said she returned to work within a few days of giving birth and got all kinds of reactions. “It is your love that keeps us going. We know media will be out there so we get ready and deck up. Some people appreciate me and call me strong. There are also some people who have criticised me saying, ‘arre baccha chod ke agayai, itni bhi kya jaldi thi,” she said. Also Read - Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Become Parents to a Baby Boy | See Post

Bharti added that she always focuses on positivity and wants to attract the same. She mentioned that women all across the world work after giving birth to a child and she’s not special. “Log bolte hain but hamesha positive baaton ko sunna chahiye. Hum upar se utri hui pariyaan nahi hai jo itna rest kare. Bahut saari working woman hoti hai joh apne ek hafte ke baby ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai,” she said. Also Read - 'Agle Saal Ek Aur', Harsh Limbachiya Leaves Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shocked With His Joke With Paps

Bharti and Haarsh Limbaachiyaa have been shooting for the new season of their reality show ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ after becoming parents to a boy. Both of them are working and juggling their new roles as parents together.