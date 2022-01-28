Mumbai: Actor Rahul Bansal, who has finally made his debut from the recently launched crime web series Bhaukaal 2 is enjoying the best days of his life, courtesy of the compliments he is getting from his family, friends and viewers for his mind-blowing acting skills in his first-ever acting project.Also Read - Bhaukaal 2, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Humble Politiciann Nograj: Applause Entertainment Begins 2022 With a Hat-Trick

Bansal who is a fan of Mohit Raina, couldn't expect his debut project better than this. Speaking on the same, he says "Well, what's better than when you get a chance to work with an actor whom you admire so much? Working with Mohit sir was absolutely like a dream for me. His guidance throughout the entire shoot really helped me a lot. However, I couldn't get to shoot many scenes with him because of the storyline, but I was really happy and satisfied with the ones I shot with him."

Rahul further reveals "Mohit sir was very chilled out on set. He used to fun and laugh. Once he told me "let's switch our character. You play the character of Naveen Sikhera and let me play your character of Gurjan." And then he complimented me for my looks and said "Rahul, you have got hero kind of personality and you are doing really well. I know you have a bright future ahead." It felt so motivating, hearing this from him.