Mumbai: Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of young Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has written an emotional note remembering his late father, Vinod Gandhi, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications earlier this week. The actor took to Instagram to pay a tribute to his father who fought COVID 'like a King'. In the note, Bhavya writes about the strength that his father had and how everyone around him helped in his father's treatment.

Bhavya thanks Sonu Sood apart from his friends and extended family members for supporting his father in his fight against the coronavirus. He also writes how he was the reason behind all 'everything great and good' in his life.

The note reads, "Hey! I'm here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. He was, is and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him. Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe on any stop stories. Get vaccinated that's the only way of this deadly virus. Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa," (sic). Check out the full post here:

In an interview with Spotboye, Bhavya’s mother earlier talked about the challenges they faced to get her husband hospitalised. She mentioned that he was doing fine and was asked by the doctors to isolate him at home, however, the infection increased later and they struggled to find a hospital bed for him.

May his soul rest in peace!