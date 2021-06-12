Mumbai: Comedian and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam has lost his both parents to Covid-19. Sharing the sad news on Instagram, he wrote, “Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same after the death of my mother and father. Everything in my life has been shattered. Home, dreams, everything. My mother is not with me, my father too. I will have to learn living from the beginning. I don’t feel like it.)” Also Read - Will Bihar Impose Full Lockdown Again? Here's What CM Nitish Kumar Has to Say

He further added, "Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon."

See His Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)



Bhuvan Bam is best known for his popular BB Ki Vines videos, which are short comedy sketches in which he portrays multiple characters. He is also a singer and have appeared in as short film, Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta.