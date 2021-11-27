Bigg Boss 15: The arrival of special guests, including Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria from the film “Tadap,” will add to the fun as they join Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Suniel Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Ravi Dubey, as well as the stars of the daily show ‘Sirf Tum’ – Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh – will be at present.

Celebrities appear on the show during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode to interact with the participants and have fun segments with actor and show host Salman Khan. Are you excited?Also Read - Post Big Boss 15 Eviction, Simba Nagpal Wants to Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi

On the other hand, Rashami Desai made an announcement that: “I brought Rs 50 lakh with me to make this game serious”. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also made her entry and she will be seen targeting Shamita Shetty inside the house. Also Read - Dekho, Dekho Voh Aagya! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Enters Bigg Boss 15, FINALLY!

Rakhi Sawant was one of Big Boss 15’s wild card entries. She was seen dancing on the music ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya‘ to welcome her husband Ritesh to the performance, which drew a lot of attention. He arrived dressed in a ‘sehra‘ and made his first public appearance on the show. Rakhi knelt at his feet and did the wifely duties with ‘aarti. “Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I’ve come along with my husband Ritesh),” Rakhi stated in a new commercial that appeared online. “Aapka welcome hai, 12 mulko ki police aur puri desh ki janta aapka inteezaar karrahi hai,” Rakhi said.

Later, at the dining table, Ritesh told everyone how they met and started having conversations over the phone and through messages. Contestants were also seen teasing them about their ‘suhaag raat’.

Now, the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ will see Salman Khan taking the class of housemates. He says that to make the show successful he has to bring old contestants.

He also raised questions on the relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra saying people are getting bored of their on-screen bonding.

Rajiv and Umar will face off for the final time this weekend. The top five participants (Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik, and Shamita) and the new wild cards (Rakhi Sawant and her spouse Ritiesh, Rashami, and Devoleena) will now compete in the game.

