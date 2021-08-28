Bigg Boss OTT: Ever since Karan Johar lashed out at Divya Agarwal during last weekend’s Sunday Ka Vaar, Divya’s fans feel that the host is being biased and unfair towards her. In a recent episode, Divya Agarwal was seen discussing the same with her co-contestant Akshara Singh.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Want Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to Get Married - Check Tweets

Responding to what Karan Johar had said, Divya mentioned that she will not change herself because of other people's judgments. She also added that Karan Johar had no right to talk to her in such a way. "Karan Johar ne mere barey mein boli hain aisi baatein jiske wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna par raha hain (Karan Johar has spoken such things about me for which I am suffering now)," Divya said.

Apart from this, Divya Agarwal also mentioned that people will believe Karan Johar blindly and therefore he should have not said such things. "Woh obviously tum jo bologey uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (They obviously trust your verdict. So why should you talk mean things about me)?" Divya said.

During the last Sunday Ka Vaar, Karan Johar lashed out at Divya Agarwal for defending his then-connection Zeeshan Khan over his comment “Ladki ho toh dayre mein raho” to Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Prior to this, we also saw a massive argument between Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal over the latter’s comment that ‘neither Salman nor Karan can influence my opinion’. Karan had lashed out at Divya for the same and had said, “Mere saath Bigg Boss kyu khel rhe ho!”

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.

