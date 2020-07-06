Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has found new popularity after participating in the show. She entered the show as a wild card entry and developed a special bond with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The two are now dating each other and also featuring in many music videos. While everything seems to be going fine for Himanshi at the surface, she has her complaints. In her latest interview with Times of India, the actor-singer talked about being body-shamed and targetted for no reason on social media. Also Read - Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's Mushy VIDEO Trends Ahead of Their Song ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ Release

Himanshi said that she has body issues because she is suffering from PCOS, a condition in which hormonal level in a female body fluctuates causing facial hair, weight gain, modulated voice, mood swings and infertility. The actor said that along with PCOS, she is also suffering from blood pressure issues that affect her both mentally and physically. Himanshi said that it becomes very insensitive when people troll her for her appearance or expect her to look a certain way. The actor was quoted saying, "I have been trolled a lot on social media. Before and after Bigg Boss 13. I have been body shamed a lot. I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate to me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight."

She mentioned that she is blessed with a good team that takes care of her and ensures that she is not affected by what's written about her on social media. Himanshi said that her health deteriorates so much sometimes that she experiences an instant drop in oxygen level and faints.

“My blood pressure also fluctuates a lot. My BP levels sometimes drop so much that I have to take oxygen for three hours. My manager panics when I don’t respond or get up. My entire team makes sure to keep me away from my phone when I am at home, they try to keep me distracted,” she explained.

Himanshi’s latest music video Bazaar got released recently to wide appreciation. The actor keeps getting love for her relationship with Asim, however, she mentioned that sometimes when she is unable to fulfill the demands of her fans like posting about Asim or talking about his projects, then she receives an equal amount of hatred as well.