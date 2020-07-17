Actor Koena Mitra recently reported an imposter account on social media that was uploading adult content in her name. The actor first reported the Instagram account that was running in her name and when a Twitter user told her that it could just be a regular fan-club, Koena mentioned that it was indeed a problematic account that was sharing ‘shady pictures and videos’ using her name. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Did Not File Any Written Complaint With Cyber Crime Branch After Receiving Death And Rape Threats in SSR Case

As soon as Koena saw the account, she made a cyber-crime complaint and also requested her fans to report it to the authorities. She tweeted, “Both objectionable. First of all It’s not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who’s sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting.” (sic) Also Read - From TikTok to WeChat, UC Browser to Cam Scanner, Modi Govt Bans 59 Chinese Apps to 'Ensure Safety of Indian Cyberspace' | Full List of Banned Apps Here

You think it’s a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name?

These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn’t crime then what is? https://t.co/QBUCIXGE9L pic.twitter.com/XGmpi7b3S8 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 17, 2020

Koena, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 last year, talked to Times of India about the incident and explained how she came across the imposter account. The actor mentioned that she decided to make an Instagram account during the lockdown but when she went on the social media platform, she realised there was already an account in her name with around 36k followers.

Koena said, “So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cyber crime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name.”

