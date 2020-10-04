Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, who is a contestant in season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss, is raking up a storm even before the show has started. Punjabi Singer Tushar Kumar has produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's 5 Explosive Statements Before Entering The House

“I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab, India,” Tushar declared, speaking to IANS. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Says 'I Will Take Home The Trophy' - Read Her Interesting Statements

Incidentally, the woman Tushar got married to is mentioned and identified as Rachna Devi in the marriage certificate, though he has produced several photographs featuring the two, where Sara is seen sporting vermilion and the traditional red and white bangles as they pose together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Steals the Show in A Sparkling Purple Attire for The Grand Premiere

On why he is opening up on the marriage now, he claimed: “I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara.”

He said Sara is lying about their relationship status. “I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single,” he said. Tushar said Sara married him for fame.

“I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and citizenship in the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side,” he claimed.