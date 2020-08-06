Actor Asim Riaz‘s latest Instagram post sent his fans in a total jiffy after he revealed that he was attacked by some men while he was cycling. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up showed his several injuries in the video that he posted in his Instagram stories and revealed how a few men attacked him from behind and left him to suffer. The popular actor showed wounds on his shoulder and back and cuts on his thighs. Also Read - Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Umar Riaz Has The Sweetest Message For His Brother, Shares Pics

He said, “I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front. Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz Buys His Dream Car BMW 5 Series M Sports- See Pics

Asim has been working hard on his career and has established his name in the industry. After his stint in Bigg Boss 13, he has emerged as one of the most loved social media stars. When the fans heard his story, they went all furious and even trended the hashtag #GetWellSoonAsim on Twitter. Many sent him best wishes and some also asked him to file a police complaint against the muggers.

On the work front, Asim is going to feature in a new music video with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The album, titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, is being sung by Arijit Singh. The two have also done two more music videos namely Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakya Kar. Both the videos were liked by the audience and Asim-Himanshi’s chemistry got a thumbs up.