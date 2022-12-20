Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Exposes Reality Shows: ‘Makers Have Their Favourites’ – Check Tweets

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana says reality shows normalise negativity, anxiety, and mental violence. She shared a series of tweets to highlight how the makers have their favourites and people like her pitted against them.

Himanshi Khurana exposes reality shows: Actor and singer Himanshi Khurana made waves when she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry. The popular Punjabi artiste has now talked about dealing with mental health issues post her participation in the reality show. Himanshi took to Twitter to mention how reality shows normalise negativity, and anxiety and challenge a person’s mental health in multiple ways.

She mentioned that the makers of the show and the channel stakeholders already have their favourites whom they highlight and show in a positive light. Himanshi said when people like her don’t behave in the way people expect them to, they are pitted against the channel’s favourites and that impacts their mental well-being.

HIMANSHI KHURANA SAYS REALITY SHOW MAKERS HAVE THEIR HERO AND OTHERS ARE PRESENTED NEGATIVELY

“People normally judge you on the basis of how a particular reality show presents you as a person. The fragile minds of the audience don’t have an idea about what goes on behind the camera (sic),” she said in a tweet. Himanshi added, “The makers have their favourites whom they want to present as the hero and the others are presented with a negative image. Unfortunately, when fans get into the trap they start targeting the one who is shown against their favourite celeb (sic).”

The singer talked about the trolling and unnecessary criticism that people are subjected to because of the image that such reality shows create for them in life. “They troll and degrade them to a level that affects one’s mind so much that one goes into depression. When that person comes out and speaks about the mental health and issues he or she is dealing with, it is made fun of (sic).”

She concluded by highlighting the double standards of society. “But when that person takes a harsh step by ending his or her life the same people say that he or she should have spoken about it 👏🏻 Have never understood the double standards of society (sic),” she wrote in a tweet.

Himanshi has been vocal about her struggle with depression, weight gain issues and PCOD. She is often compared to Shehnaaz Gill, another Punjabi singer who also participated in Bigg Boss 13 alongside the late actor Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and others.

