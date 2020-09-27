Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for COVID-19 after she participated in the farmers’ protest in Punjab, despite taking proper precautions. Taking to Instagram, she informed her fans and requested people who has come in contact with her to get themselves tested. She also requested people protesting against the farm bill to take proper care as pandemic still exists in the country. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: From Cinema Halls to Educational Institutes, What Relaxations to Expect From October

She wrote, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. . I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care. (sic)” Also Read - As Cases of COVID Re-infection Come to Light, This is What Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Has to Say | Read Here

Check out the post here:



On Saturday, Himanshi shared a video on social media about her participation in the protest and clarified that like it is being assumed, her presence was not a PR gimmick. In fact, she said that her participation not even look as something that would benefit her professionally.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himanshi is seen in three music videos with her beau Asim Riaz. Himanshi is dating Asim, whom she met in Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love with each other.