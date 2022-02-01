Hindustani Bhau Arrested: Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly instigating the students to protest against the offline exams for classes 10 and 12. An FIR was registered against him and others involved in the protest. It has been reported that the students hit the roads in the city after Fhatak’s video went viral on social media. He was seen talking in favour of the online exams for classes 10 and 12 and the students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding the same. They also protested near the residence of School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi.Also Read - FIR Filed Against Google’s Sundar Pichai, 5 Others For Copyright Infringement On YouTube

The YouTuber could be seen asking the students to assemble in Dharavi in his video. On Monday, the police said they will be taking action against him. News agency ANI reported, "Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi y'day over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others (sic)."

The agency added, "'Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act (sic)."

The FIR was registered against the YouTuber under multiple sections of IPC including rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Disaster Management Act. On Tuesday, another accused named Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan was also arrested by the Mumbai Police.