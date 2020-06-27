Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sent shockwaves across the industry and his sudden demise has left many hearts broken in dismay. Now, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill opened up on her reaction when she heard the tragic news and felt disheartened. Recently, during the live chat, the actor opened up about Chhichhore actor’s death and stated that she was very much hurt after learning the news. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Interrogates Two Former Senior Officials of Yash Raj Films

During the live chat, she said, “I have not met Sushant ever, nor have I met him in person or seen all his films, but I was shocked, hurt and disheartened after learning the news of his demise. He should not have ended his life. He was very talented, a rising star of the country. He had to achieve many more things, he had to become a bigger star than before.”

Watch the video here:

As a tribute to the actor, Sushant’s family will be setting up a foundation in his name that will support aspiring talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science. Actor’s family released an official statement in which it revealed that they will be converting his childhood Patna home into a memorial, which will consist of his personal belonging, his favourite books and his most prized possession – his telescope.

The statement reads, “The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative, and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars. We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again.”

“His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science, and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, which include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers”, the statement further reads.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. As per the reports, the actor was suffering from clinical depression. His last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.