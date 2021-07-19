Mumbai: Actor Madhurima Tuli has slammed Colors TV and stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ on the show with former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Taking to social media, she shared a video and said to take the video as a ‘humble request’. She wrote, “Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened.”Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Elimination: Nikki Tamboli Evicted After Aborting Multiple Tasks

During Madhurima and Vishal’s stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, she had hit him with a frying pan during one of their fights in the house. Calling the incident ‘poisonous’, she said, “Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotikns again and again.. Thank you. (sic)” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Recreating Vishal Aditya Singh's Pan Moment From Bigg Boss 13 Disappoint Fans, 'This Is Harassment'

She also clarifies that she has done many shows with Colors and she did not wanted to make the video but she was left with no choice. She added, ““You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realising it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that. But you are playing with my emotions.” She also claimed that she was being singled out by the channel given she has limited number of fan following and no one will fight for her. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens Are Impressed With Divyanka Tripathi's Stunt With Crocodile, Call Her 'Dhaakad Bahurani'

Netizens also extend their support for Madhurima and applauded her for speaking up.

Madhurima spoke what was really needed. Though she spoke only for herself, it’s imp that the channel stops doing this for the sake of Vishal (most importantly) and her.

It’s absolutely disgusting to capitalise on such an incident that cud be a trigger to them and their families. — 🐧 (@elysian_dawn) July 19, 2021

Honestly I was unaware about Madhurima’s IG post till now. But what a brave girl 👏 taking stand for herself and bajaoying someone 😬😹 Well done Madhurima 👏👏🤟 — J A G D E V ♥️ (@its_me_jagdev) July 19, 2021

madhurima was precisely clear and just put rangu in its place to either repeat everything or nothing at all. just how when sidharth comes to bb, they don’t throw chai at him to recreate bb13 things, they shouldn’t recreate the pan thing either.she was taking an example guys,chill — shreyaa ⚠️ (@TeraSyapa) July 19, 2021

Madhurima is right.. instead of taking her words to your heart be sensible enough to understand what she is going through.

You won’t like if someone rub the chai incident on your idol’s face everytime he is mentioned or if they mock sana’s breakdown wherever she goes so give — Swaty Stays at home and wears mask✨ (@ItsSwaty) July 19, 2021

In the recreated scene, Maheck Chahal was seen smaking Vishal with a frying pan.