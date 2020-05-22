Actor, singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill‘s father has broken his silence on the allegations of rape by a woman in Punjab. Santokh Singh Sukh talked to a regional news channel on Thursday and mentioned that he has not done anything wrong and all the claims made by the woman are false. While talking to the channel over a call from Jalandhar, Sukh Pradhan, as he is fondly called, revealed that he and his family know the woman who has filed the complaint against him in the Beas police station. Shehnaaz’s father added that the woman always considered him her brother and addressed him as ‘paaji‘. He said he is shocked to realise that someone who knew his family and shared a nice bond with everyone in the family made accusations of rape on him. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Sukh Accused of Raping a Woman on Gunpoint in Beas, Shehbaz Denies The Claims

Santokh also said the woman wants to ruin his reputation and take advantage of the fame of his daughter Shehnaaz Gill who has become a big name after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The man went on to add that the complaint mentions he had raped her on May 14 but he never went out of his house on that day and the CCTV camera footage can prove the same.

The entire issue, as claimed by Santokh, involved another man, who sought help from him in hiding at his place after a fight with the woman in question. Shehnaaz's father said all because he helped the man and didn't let the woman get to him, she went on to file a rape complaint against him. Santokh said even the Punjab police didn't cross-check with him or care to inform him about the complaint. He added that the woman who has claimed to have got raped on a gunpoint has taken advantage of the rules that have been created to protect women in our country.

Earlier, Shehnaaz’s brother, Shehbaz Bedshah denied all the claims levelled against his father. While talking to Spotboye, he alleged that the woman is lying and they have enough evidence to prove that his father is innocent in the matter.

The woman has alleged that Santokh raped her on May 14 in a car on a gunpoint and she didn’t lodge a complaint before she was scared and garnering the courage to taking the right action.

Shehnaaz, however, has not spoken out yet.